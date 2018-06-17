Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

Man struggles to carry his pregnant wife in maternity photo shoot

These funny new photos are that of an overjoyed man who tried to lift up his heavily pregnant wife while they were having a maternity shoot.

The viral maternity photos seen on social media shows the man trying to test his strength by carrying his heavily pregnant wife.

As can be seen in the photos, the man struggled to do so obviously due to her current state. The beautiful couple reportedly based in Abuja were full of excitement as they struck picture poses together.

The young man also knelt down to kiss the protruding tummy of his wife.

Photos below:

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

“How I slept with over 2,500 women in 11 years”

“You don’t feed me, so mind your business” – Yvonne Nelson blasts critics.

World Cup 2018: Meet Lady who takes off her top whenever her team scores.

“I want to meet with you for the first time” — Actress Ruth Kadiri Begs Omotola, She responds..

World Cup 2018: Billionaires Femi Otedola and Tony Elumelu don Nigerian Jersey to support Eagles

World Cup 2018: Croatia defeats Nigeria 2 Goals to Nil

FIFA World Cup 2018: The moment President Buhari called Super Eagles on phone

Man struggles to carry his heavily pregnant wife in lovely maternity photoshoot

Wizkid and Naomi Campbell jet out to Milan for a show (Photos)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *