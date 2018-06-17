Man travels from Lagos to Uyo to propose to his Makeup Artist Girlfriend (Photos)

A Nigerian woman was elated after her man traveled all the way from Lagos to Uyo to propose to her.

Aize who is now engaged to Kesena Utomudo shared the lovely romance story of her life on her Instagram page writing:

“This is the face you make when he says he is in lagos and shows up all the way in Uyo!!!!😍😍😍😍😍

So this happened a while back. i thought I was going to make a bride up in Uyo. I didn’t know I was going to my own proposal😆😆

Thanks to The West’s @westedwin and @nena178 for their acting skills.

Help me pray for @kesenautomudo he wants to spend the rest of his life with meðŸ˜�ðŸ˜‚ It’s one boo, it is sooo on!!!!

#love.”

