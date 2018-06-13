Manchester United named World’s Richest Club ahead of Madrid, Barca

Manchester United have been named the world’s richest football club for the second year running.

The annual list of football’s most powerful clubs, complied by Forbes Magazine, sees the Old Trafford outfit top of the money tree having been valued at $4.12 billion, ahead of reigning European champions Real Madrid ($4.08 billion) in second and La Liga champions Barcelona ($4.06 billion) in third.

The La Liga rivals have swapped places from last year in the only change to the top 10, with Bundesliga powerhouse Bayern Munich coming in fourth and Premier League champions Manchester City completing the top five.

Check out the 10 most valuable football clubs (in billions)

1. Manchester United ($4.12)

2. Real Madrid ($4.08)

3. Barcelona ($4.06)

4. Bayern Munich ($3.06)

5. Manchester City ($2.47)

6. Arsenal ($2.23)

7. Chelsea ($2.06)

8. Liverpool ($1.94)

9. Juventus ($1.47)

10. Tottenham Hotspur ($1.23)

-Forbes