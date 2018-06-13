Sports

Manchester United named World’s Richest Club ahead of Madrid, Barca

Manchester United have been named the world’s richest football club for the second year running.

The annual list of football’s most powerful clubs, complied by Forbes Magazine, sees the Old Trafford outfit top of the money tree having been valued at $4.12 billion, ahead of reigning European champions Real Madrid ($4.08 billion) in second and La Liga champions Barcelona ($4.06 billion) in third.

The La Liga rivals have swapped places from last year in the only change to the top 10, with Bundesliga powerhouse Bayern Munich coming in fourth and Premier League champions Manchester City completing the top five.

Check out the 10 most valuable football clubs (in billions)

1. Manchester United ($4.12)

2. Real Madrid ($4.08)

3. Barcelona ($4.06)

4. Bayern Munich ($3.06)

5. Manchester City ($2.47)

6. Arsenal ($2.23)

7. Chelsea ($2.06)

8. Liverpool ($1.94)

9. Juventus ($1.47)

10. Tottenham Hotspur ($1.23)

-Forbes


You may also like

Wizkid Set To Perform At 2018 World Cup Opening Ceremony

World Cup: Spain Sack Manager Two Days Before First Match

Canada, US & Mexico to host 2026 World Cup

Super Eagles brings home “best fashion team” award from Russia

Spain Coach Julen Lopetegui Appointed Manager Of Real Madrid

Ogenyi Onazi dropped as Super Eagles’ Assistant Captain after clash with Mikel

Nigerians react to super eagles outfit as they travel to Russia (Photos)

Super Eagles team will arrive Russia dressed all dapper in suit (Photos)

FIFA unveils the official new trophies for 2018 world cup in Russia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *