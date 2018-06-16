Trending

”Many Nigerians that fled the country for greener pastures are now trying to come back” – President Buhari says

President Buhari says that many of the Nigerians that have left the country for greener pastures in other countries are now trying to return home.

President Buhari said this while speaking with guests who came to celebrate the end of Ramadan with him at the state house in Abuja. He said every Nigerian should preach the message of peace and that we as a people must work together to ensure we salvage our country.

“Please, in your constituencies emphasize what I said about 30 years ago; we don’t have another country except Nigeria. We may as well remain here and salvage it together; there is nothing else we can do.

Even those that had gone out are now trying to come back because they are not wanted out there. I wish all the resources they had been deployed here. It would have been much better. So thank you very much and please try to persuade your constituencies to work much harder away from individualism and sectionalism” President Buhari said


