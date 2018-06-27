Entertainment, Gossip, Sports

Maradona hospitalized after disrespect to Nigeria during match against Argentina

Argentine football legend, Diego Maradona appeared to need help to walk after watching his national team dramatically beat Nigeria to survive in the World Cup.

Argentine media said Maradona was treated for low blood pressure in the stadium and was able to leave normally shortly afterwards.

In the video posted by Fernando Schwartz, a well-known sports journalist in Mexico, a man can be seen helping Maradona to stay on his feet as he was led away from his seat overlooking the pitch and into an adjacent room.

A photograph also posted on Twitter appeared to show two medical staff attending to Maradona.

Earlier, he had been captured by television cameras flicking his middle fingers toward the crowd and celebrating wildly as Argentina beat Nigeria 2-1 with the winner coming minutes before the South Americans would have been eliminated from the finals.

The Argentine website of sports broadcaster ESPN said Maradona was taken to hospital.

