Meet Late MKO Abiola’s Daughter, Waliyah Abiola Who Is A Music Artiste

Waliyah Abiola is one of the over 70 official children of her legendary father who is still being celebrated in Nigeria 25 years after his mandate was stolen by the military junta.

Just like her father, the late MKO Abiola who started his entrepreneurial journey at a young age, Waliyah Abiola, who is one of the children of the late icon, also discovered her music talent early in life.

But unlike her father, she says the passion has come to stay, even if riches were to so flow her way later. A graduate of Imperial College London, this sultry singer says she started singing as a teenager, but never thought anything of it professionally, until about 10 years ago.

To underscore how seriously she is taking her passion, Waliyah headlined a sold-out concert at London’s Jazz Cafe in 2011. She had organised and promoted the show herself.

The following year, she wrote and performed the BBC approved Olympic UK single, ‘It’s Time’ which was hugely promoted by Coca Cola, Grammy award-winning Super producer, Patrick Leonard, Quincy Jones, and Nigeria’s Funmi Iyanda among others.

An Afro-pop singer, Waliyah started gaining prominence in Nigeria after releasing her debut single, ‘Ejekajo’ which received critical reviews on notable channels like Studio 53 Extra, Channel 0, MTV, Nigezie, Soundcity and others.

Apart from her debut song, she has other songs like ‘Siwaju’, produced by Sarz and ‘Shut It Down’, produced by Tee Y Mix. She has also shared the stage with established artistes like Tiwa Savage, Omawunmi, Nneka and 2Baba at various shows.

-Gistreel