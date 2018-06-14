Trending

Meet Marsha Elle, The Bold & Beautiful Amputee Model & Singer (Photos)

Marsha Elle is a beautiful and courageous woman who happens to be a model and singer with a prosthetic leg and has been inspiring people on social media.

Elle is an amputee but she has not let her disability to stop her from pursuing her dreams of achieving a successful modeling career. With the aid of a prosthetic leg, Elle is making strides in her drive to becoming a top-ranked model.

The model who is based in Miami, United States is also a singer and a motivational speaker who speaks to her many followers on finding strength while pursuing success in life.

Elle is known for constantly sharing her photos with her fans on almost a daily basis. While doing that, she does not hide her prosthetic leg but bares it all to show the people the struggles she faces everyday and how she overcomes them.

Below are more of these photos:

-Gistreel


