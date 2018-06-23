Entertainment, Gossip, Viral

Meet the man who predicted Super Eagles’ win hours before the match

So in the morning of the Super Eagles’ match day against Iceland, a Nigerian man with the Twitter account, @Tolusaba took to the platform to give his prediction on the result of the match.

The precision of his prediction is what has had him become a social media sensation right about now – @Tolusaba shared how he had a dream that the match resulted in 2-0 and the goals were scored by the same person, though @Tolusaba didn’t specify who’d emerge winner.

During the second half of the quite intense game, which was held in the Volgograd Arena, Super Eagles striker, Ahmed Musa scored two impressive goals after finding his way into the opponent’s delicate territory.

The fact that it happened just as he tweeted is what has @Tolusaba’s page flooded with Nigerians asking him to make predictions for their future too…

See below,

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Regina Daniels flawless In New Makeup Photos

Mamuzee Twins killed our mother – Sister alleges

“Why Peter bought a Range Rover for me” – Lola Omotayo shares

Nigerian Celebrities Celebrate Super Eagles Win Over Iceland

Daddy Freeze tackles Nigerian Pastors, Nathaniel Bassey over Super Eagles win

Actress, Moyo Lawal celebrates Super Eagles victory with sexy photo.

Ex BBNaija Housemate, Gifty Goes Completely Unclad In New Bedroom Photo

#Russia2018: ‘My New Name Is Chibuike’ – John Dumelo Says, Nigerians React

‘Never argue with a mad man’ – Rita Dominic reacts to Francis Atuma’s comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *