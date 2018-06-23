Meet the man who predicted Super Eagles’ win hours before the match

So in the morning of the Super Eagles’ match day against Iceland, a Nigerian man with the Twitter account, @Tolusaba took to the platform to give his prediction on the result of the match.

The precision of his prediction is what has had him become a social media sensation right about now – @Tolusaba shared how he had a dream that the match resulted in 2-0 and the goals were scored by the same person, though @Tolusaba didn’t specify who’d emerge winner.

During the second half of the quite intense game, which was held in the Volgograd Arena, Super Eagles striker, Ahmed Musa scored two impressive goals after finding his way into the opponent’s delicate territory.

The fact that it happened just as he tweeted is what has @Tolusaba’s page flooded with Nigerians asking him to make predictions for their future too…

