Meet the Nigerian Policeman alleged to have 2billion

The Lagos State Police command has revealed the face of police man, who was accused on social media of having billions of naira in his bank accounts and also living like a king.

His name is Christopher Marcel Nnabugwu, attached to the Divisional Crime  branch at   Ogudu Police Division in Lagos.

A woman wearing a mask, in a video that went viral, had called on the Inspector General of Police to investigate the source of the cop’s wealth. She gave his name as  Sergeant  Marcel Nnabugwu, serving at the Mobile Squad 18, Owerri, Imo state – stating that  Nnabugwu owned a property at house number 27, Fani Kayode street, GRA, Ikeja which she estimated  at N250 million. She also  alleged  that the cop  used  n exotic car with customized number plate titled ‘MCON’ and that  whenever he entered into a night club, the club would shut down.

The masked lady also said the policeman is worth over N2 billion, adding that he spent millions during his 30th birthday party, at a club on Lagos Island in May.

As a result, Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, was  ordered by the  Inspector– General of Police,  Ibrahim Idris, to  carry out discreet investigation. It was later found out the acclaimed  GRA apartment of the cop, only to discover that it was owned by another person.

Speaking to newsmen yesterday, Edgal had this to say;

” Investigation by detectives from the Lagos Command revealed that there exists indeed one Christopher Marcel Nnabugwu, alias MCON. The said Christopher Marcel Nnabugwu was enlisted into the Police Force in the year 2000 and was trained at the Police College Oji River, Enugu State.

He is presently an Inspector of Police serving at Ogudu Police Division where he is attached to the Divisional Crime Brand (DCB) and not a Police Sergeant serving at MOPOL 18 Owerri, as alleged. ” Inspector Marcel Nnabugwu has never served in Mobile Police Force, MPF since his enlistment into the Nigeria Police. His picture in Police Mobile Uniform  that was down loaded by the masked woman from his wall on  Facebook as attested by the lady,  was the uniform he wore when he went for Mobilization exercise into the PMF for which he was not successful. ”

Investigation also revealed  that he does not own a car nor landed property in any part of Nigeria or anywhere else in the world. He is a tenant in  building  on Old Otta road, Oke-Odo, where he occupies a room and parlour”.

This goes to show that the masked woman in the video is out to tarnish the image of the police. She is currently on the police wanted list. We will not rest until we arrest her. She will be hunted and when she is arrested she will be charged to court”


