Meet the Nigerian Policeman alleged to have 2billion

The Lagos State Police command has revealed the face of police man, who was accused on social media of having billions of naira in his bank accounts and also living like a king.

His name is Christopher Marcel Nnabugwu, attached to the Divisional Crime branch at Ogudu Police Division in Lagos.

A woman wearing a mask, in a video that went viral, had called on the Inspector General of Police to investigate the source of the cop’s wealth. She gave his name as Sergeant Marcel Nnabugwu, serving at the Mobile Squad 18, Owerri, Imo state – stating that Nnabugwu owned a property at house number 27, Fani Kayode street, GRA, Ikeja which she estimated at N250 million. She also alleged that the cop used n exotic car with customized number plate titled ‘MCON’ and that whenever he entered into a night club, the club would shut down.

The masked lady also said the policeman is worth over N2 billion, adding that he spent millions during his 30th birthday party, at a club on Lagos Island in May.

As a result, Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, was ordered by the Inspector– General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to carry out discreet investigation. It was later found out the acclaimed GRA apartment of the cop, only to discover that it was owned by another person.

Speaking to newsmen yesterday, Edgal had this to say;