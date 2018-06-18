Entertainment, Gossip

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry step out together as they attend wedding of Princess Diana’s niece

Newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex were present at a family wedding yesterday and they looked every bit like a lovestruck couple.

The wedding they graced was that of Harry’s cousin, Celia McCorquodale, 29. Celia is the daughter of Princess Diana’s sister, Lady Sarah McCorquodale.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle co-ordinated in powder blue as they watched Princess Diana’s niece tie the knot with George Woodhouse in Stoke Rochford, Lincolnshire.

The bride paid tribute to her late aunt Princess Diana by wearing the same tiara Diana wore at her own 1981 wedding. The tiara is a family heirloom that was also worn by all of Diana’s sisters on their wedding days.

More photos below:

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Mercy Aigbe’s ex, Lanre Gentry responds to her shady Father’s Day post by listing all he does for his kid and hers

“None of my baby daddies pay me child support” – Blac Chyna

“Happy Father’s Day To Me And All The Single Mothers” – Mercy Aigbe.

Nadia Buari celebrates her husband & 4 children on father’s day.

Nigerian model whose hair is worth N40million shows off her man.

Churchill responds to Tonto Dikeh’s father’s day message – “I’m a proud Father”

Months after getting engaged, beautiful U.I student dies of malaria (Photo)

“World cup is not for boys” – Patoranking reacts to Super Eagles’ loss to Croatia

Mikel Obi’s Russian wife, Olga Diyachenko, reacts to Super Eagles’ loss

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *