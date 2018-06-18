Meghan Markle and Prince Harry step out together as they attend wedding of Princess Diana’s niece

Newly married Duke and Duchess of Sussex were present at a family wedding yesterday and they looked every bit like a lovestruck couple.

The wedding they graced was that of Harry’s cousin, Celia McCorquodale, 29. Celia is the daughter of Princess Diana’s sister, Lady Sarah McCorquodale.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle co-ordinated in powder blue as they watched Princess Diana’s niece tie the knot with George Woodhouse in Stoke Rochford, Lincolnshire.

The bride paid tribute to her late aunt Princess Diana by wearing the same tiara Diana wore at her own 1981 wedding. The tiara is a family heirloom that was also worn by all of Diana’s sisters on their wedding days.

More photos below:

Leave a Comment…

comments