Mercy Aigbe Shades Estranged Husband, Lanre Gentry In Father’s Day Message

Nollywood actress and mother of two, Mercy Aigbe decided to Celebrate father’s day today and shared a message encouraging single parents and fathers all over the world.

Mercy Aigbe could not help herself in her message as she also slammed her estranged husband, Lanre Gentry whom she accused of domestic violence sometimes ago.

To celebrate today, she recognized herself as being a strong single mother for the past 17yrs.

She praised other single mothers and also those fathers owning up to their responsibilities. Mercy however threw a shade at those fathers who are refusing to take responsibility.

Her post below:

Happy Father’s Day to me and to all the beautiful, strong single mothers out there!!!!….. Almost 17 years of single parenting and God has been awesome!……. To all the real fathers, standing up to their responsibilities I say may the lord continue to increase you in every area of your lives IJN………To the yeye association of Sperm donors I say continue oh! Nemesis will catch up with you! Surely � That rejected stone will become the chief cornerstone and y’all will bite your fingers in regret! ….. on a second thot this useless men should be forced to stand up to their responsibilities! ….. Does anyone know if there is a child support law in NIGERIA? And if there is I think it’s about time it’s enforced!!!…. so all these jabajantis ‘Fadas’ will sit up!….. If you agree with me, gather in the comment section let us take a Selfie with huge Smile on our faces ����

