Mercy Aigbe & son, Juwon show off their cooking skills to celebrate his birthday (Photos)

Mercy Aigbe & son Juwon has taken to the Gram to show off their cooking skills to celebrate his birthday.

They cooked in large quantity for the grand birthday party of her son, Juwon Gentry.

They were both pictured in their cooking aprons, and the celebrant was seen assisting with the mass cooking for the kids who would be hosted later in the day.

The actress shared the photos and her caption reveal that they would be feeding the less privileged also

She captioned the photos:

“Momma and Birthday Boy getting ready to feed the children……thank you so much @kokunfoundation for giving us the chance today!……And allowing Juwon share his special day with the kids”

