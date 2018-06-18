Mercy Aigbe’s ex, Lanre Gentry responds to her shady Father’s Day post by listing all he does for his kid and hers

Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe, earlier today, wished herself a Happy Father’s Day and shaded those “sperm donors” claiming to be fathers yet contribute nothing to the lives of their kids (ICYMI).

Though the actress didn’t mention names and neither did she indicate if she was referring to her first baby daddy or Lanre Gentry, her estranged husband, but the latter has decided to clear the air.

In a new Instagram post, he wished himself a happy Fathers’ Day and listed all the things he does for his son with Mercy and also for Mercy’s daughter who isn’t his biological child.

He wrote:

“Happy father’s day to me, I thank God for my life and I genuinely love my kids and I take good care of them, from paying their school fees and taking full responsibilities including my Juwon Gentry and even Mitchell, I have proof and I will never stop taking care of them, once again happy fathers day to me and I am proud to say that.”

