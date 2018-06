Beautiful Nollywood Actress and Mother of 3, Mercy Johnson-Okojie, has buried her mum, who died one month ago.

Her husband, Prince Odi-Okojie shared photos of them in their mourning clothes and revealed she was buried yesterday.

He wrote; “It all came to an end yesterday, thanks to everyone who stood by us in prayers during this trying time. @mercyjohnsonokojie and I appreciate you all. Thank you and God bless.”

