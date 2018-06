More photos have emerged from the burial ceremony of the mother of Nollywood star actress, Mercy Johnson. The actress has unveiled the faces of her sisters.

The one in the middle said to be married is older than MJ while the one on the other side is MJ’s younger sister.

The actress who returned to the social media few hours ago also shared photos of her extended family members at the just concluded burial ceremony of their mother, Madam Elizabeth Johnson.

See more photos: