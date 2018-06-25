Entertainment

Mercy Johnson Okojie shed tears as she buries her mum (photos)

Nollywood Actress, Mercy Johnson Okjie could not hold back the tears as she finally laid her mother to rest and said her final goodbye.

Mercy Johnson who gave her mother a befitting burial was overcome with emotions during the solemn ceremony and shed a few tears. She was accompanied by her husband Prince Odili Okojie, who also looked sombre.

Sharing photos from the burial, which she said took place days back, she wrote:

“We said our final good bye to our loving mother a few days ago. Adieu Mama. Thanks to everyone for your prayers and support during this time. My heart and prayers go out to @iambangalee and his family at this loss. God give you the strength. God be with you.”

