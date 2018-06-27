Entertainment, Gossip, Sports

Mikel Obi furious after Super Eagles 2-1 loss to Argentina

Super Eagles captain, John Mikel Obi, was furiously unimpressed following their 2-1 defeat to Argentina on Tuesday night.

Lionel Messi opened scoring for the South American side, before Victor Moses levelled in the second half.

However, Marcos Rojo volleyed in a late winner, to send the Albiceleste through.

Mikel Obi however feels Nigeria should have had another penalty, after Rojo seemed to have handled the ball in the area.

“Clear handball, clear penalty. It was open. For me a penalty is a penalty. We’ve seen it again and it’s still a penalty,” the Tianjin TEDA midfielder told reporters in the mixed zone.

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Indian Hemp served as Souvenirs at ceremonies in Onitsha

World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi’s Wife reacts after Argentina’s victory over Nigeria

Hilarious memes mocking Ighalo’s missed chances during Nigeria Vs Argentina game

How Nigerians reacted to Super Eagles’ loss to Argentina

Femi Fani-Kayode explains why Nigeria lost to Argentina yesterday

World Cup 2018: Argentina defeats Nigeria 2 goals to 1

Handsome young man weds two women on the same day

If Nigeria wins Argentina, I’m dropping my nudes — Nigerian Lady

Timi Dakolo & Son mugged by vikings in Russia

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *