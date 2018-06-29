Sports, Trending

Mikel Obi Suggests VAR Favours Big Countries At The World Cup 2018

Super Eagles captain, John Mikel Obi, has suggested that the Video Assistant Referee (VAR), only works in favour of big countries.

VAR was immersed in controversy on Tuesday night, as Nigeria bowed out of the 2018 World Cup.

With the scores at 1-1, referee Cuneyt Cakir opted not to award the Eagles a second penalty, after the ball came off Marcos Rojo’s arm inside the box.

Rojo went on to score the winner with six minutes left.

Speaking with CompleteSports, Mikel Obi suggested that the decisions always go the way of big teams.

Asked what he thought about the VAR system, the Tianjin TEDA midfielder replied: “Arŕrrrgh, I don’t want to make comment about it. Big country, I don’t know. Small country? I don’t want to go there.”

When pressed on if it doesn’t favour small teams, he answered: “I have nothing to say about it. You can do that mathematics yourself. That’s all I can say.”

source- dailypost


