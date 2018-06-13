Local News

Millionaire Businessman, E-Money Shows Off The Inside Of His Posh Office, Shares Powerful Message (Photos)

E-Money is one of Nigeria’s most flamboyant businessmen who likes to show off his massive wealth and acquisitions on social media.

He is also known to relate very cordially with his fans on Instagram. E-Money regularly shares new photos of himself with his fans, getting their tongues wagging.

In his latest post on Instagram, the man shared some pictures, revealing what the inside of his posh office looks like. He is seen sitting on his table and striking some poses for the camera.

The businessman followed the photos up with a powerful message he shared to motivate his fans.

He wrote: “Remember you’re not entitled to anything. You have to earn your success every day, and you will make mistakes like everyone else. –

“#it is too late to fail Amen #we are too loaded to be empty Amen ..”

