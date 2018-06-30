Trending

Miss Bum Bum Contest Officially Opens For Women All Around The World

Miss Bumbum World will elect the best derrière on the planet at a star-studded event in Miami in March next year, it was announced today.

The competition’s organisers said they decided to launch the global contest after receiving requests from women around the world asking to take part in the famous best bottom competition, now in its eighth year in Brazil.

And would-be Bumbum participants have until December 1 to submit their entries – when registrations for contestants open – to get their backsides into spanking good shape.

Miss Bumbum World will carry the same rules as the Brazilian competition, which prohibits participants who have undergone surgery to enlarge or enhance their backsides.

But unlike the Brazil contest, which bans bottoms bigger than 107cm (42in) in diameter, there will be no limit on the size of contestants’ bottoms, meaning Kim Kardashian’s 109cm (43in) wide bottom could take part.

For the global competition, one contestant will be chosen for each country, with no limit on the number of nations represented.

During the live final in Miami next year, each participant will be marked by a panel of judges after shaking their booties in a ‘free performance’ wearing an outfit inspired by their national dress, organisers said.

Announcing Miss Bumbum World, the competition’s creator Cacau Oliver yesterday released some of the ‘hundreds’ of photos sent to him by would-be Miss Bumbums around the world.

-Tori


