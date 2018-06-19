Missing OOU student and his girlfriend found dead after going on a date with his car

A female student of Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State, was declared missing in May, after she went on a date with her boyfriend, Adebisi Oriade a.k.a. Oh Dollar.

Apparently, she went missing with her boyfriend in May, with the boyfriend’s car door found open, with his girlfriend’s slippers found in it. Neither the lady nor her boyfriend, who was also a student of Olabisi Onabanjo University, were found.

Sadly, both of them have now been found dead. Their decomposing bodies were found today inside a bush at Oru, Ijebu, Ogun State, weeks after they were declared missing.

The boyfriend was a 300-Level Computer Science student of OOU while the girl was a Diploma student of same institution.

Friends and course mates have posted heartfelt tributes to the pair on Facebook.

