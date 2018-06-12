MKO Abiola: How Babangida Ignored My Warnings In 1993 – Nigerian Prophet, Nwoko Claims

According to a report by Daily Post, Anthony Nwoko, an Enugu based prophet, Tuesday claimed that God used him to annul the 1993 presidential election.

The self-acclaimed rising star from the East said he forewarned ex-military ruler, Ibrahim Babangida about the events of June 12.

This is also as he boasted that he would stop the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019.

The Abia state born prophet recalled that “in January 2, 1993. I warned Babangida that if he does not allow me, Nigeria will be in trouble. He did not listen and that was why June 12 was annulled by God.

“I equally warned Abdulsalam Abubakar against installing Obasanjo as president, he did not listen too. When you disobey God, it brings curse. These messages came in 1992, 1993 and 1999.”

Nwoko then declared: “I am here again to announce that I will stop Buhari, Biafra will be restored, whether the world likes it or not.

“This country is in the hand of God, not in the hand of any man. I made sure Babangida stepped aside. Yoruba stole my glory and that is why I made sure Abiola did not wear the crown.

“They rejected me in the southwest, nobody will stop me this time around. I will take my people to the promise land, because of the injustice in this land, Igbos will leave to serve their God.

“I need Biafra, I’m going to install Biafra. So-called religious men in this country have sold glory of God to politicians. Let them go with Nigeria, Prophet Nwoko is going with Biafra.

“Nnandi Kanu brought me to Enugu and abandoned me, he refused to listen to voice of the prophet, that is why he is having problems.

“June 12 was annulled by heaven not by Babangida. I warned him that there will be dead bodies.”

“Whatever Buhari is doing to honour Abiola is political game play. One million Buhari cannot stop me. There are killings everywhere, atrocities, injustices. I hold the key of this nation.

“Buhari is APC President not Nigeria president, this 2018 is my last warning. All the governors in southeast are wasting their time. I will unite the whole region.

“Let them come and arrest me and they will know you don’t touch a lamb of God, I have not visited my community for 47 years, I’m not married because of this mission.

“I’m advising all these agitators, let them sheath these dirty swords. Wherever Nnamdi Kanu is, let him tell his group to stop all these nonsense they are doing in Radio Biafra,” he further stated.

