Model shares one year recovery photo, after face was melted in acid attack

Resham Khan, a model who was doused with acid on her 21st birthday has shared a picture of her incredible recovery one year on.

The incident reportedly occurred in Beckton, east London, when the model was waiting in a car at a traffic light, with her cousin Jameel Muhktar.

John Tomlin reportedly threw the acid at them through an open window.

Resham Khan, a model who was doused with acid on her 21st birthday has shared a picture of her incredible recovery one year on.

The incident reportedly occurred in Beckton, east London, when the model was waiting in a car at a traffic light, with her cousin Jameel Muhktar.

John Tomlin reportedly threw the acid at them through an open window.

The inspiring woman also revealed that her friend had managed to convince restaurant staff to play Taylor Swift’s 22. Later sharing a birthday snap, she wrote:

‘Live your best life. Resham is 22! I don’t know about you, but I’m feeling 22 #birthdaygirl.

Metro reported that thousands of people have followed the Manchester student on social media after the attack where she has shares updates about her recovery process and personal life. Miss Khan previously said how her injuries had left her too scared to go out, although she was ‘thankful’ that her face was ‘mainly intact’.

She has also said in the past how she had the ‘luckiest acid attack in the world’ and was blessed with support from friends, family and the media. Tomlin, 25, was sentenced to 16 years in prison at Snaresbrook Crown Court in April.

In a victim statement read to the court, Miss Khan said:

‘My 21st birthday turned into a day where my face was taken away from me.

‘I have been looking at myself in the mirror it upsets me, it brings back the incident on the day, it doesn’t look like me.

‘No matter what his sentence may be, these injuries will affect me for the rest of my life.’

Leave a Comment…

comments