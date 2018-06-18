Modupe Ozolua opens up on how she paid to let Nigerians know she had a breast augmentation

Princess Module Ozolua in an interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu of Rubbingminds yesterday, opened up on her breasts augmentation several years back.

According to Modupe, she regrets ever letting everyone know she did the surgery due to the level of ignorance Nigerians had about cosmetic surgery at the time.

”Initially I wasn’t open to telling anybody because it is a personal choice and it is nobody’s business. The level of ignorance was very disturbing. People said if you did your stomach or nose and you are on the plane, you would die. I was like are these people really serious?” “That was what prompted me to pay to be on the cover of Ovation magazine where I finally said what I had done. That was the first time I said it. Many times now, I look back and wished I never did because prior to that, I was being celebrated as the young genius. The minute I said I had done augmentation, I was now the boobs lady” she said.

-Gistreel