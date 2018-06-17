Months after getting engaged, beautiful U.I student dies of malaria (Photo)

It is tears and pain for the family members of a deceased undergraduate student of Department of Political Science, University of Ibadan who died after getting engaged recently.

A promising 300 Level student of the Department of Political Science, University of Ibadan, Iyanuoluwa Areola Tijesunimi has reportedly died of malaria.

It was gathered that Tijesunimi succumbed to the sickness yesterday months after getting engaged to her man. Friends have taken to social media to mourn her painful and sudden exit

Leave a Comment…

comments