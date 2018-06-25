More Photos: Mercy Johnson in tears as she buries her mom

A few weeks back, Nollywood Actress and mother of three, Mercy Johnson lost her mum to the cold hands of death in May, 2018.

She had revealed this on social media saying:

“It deeply saddens me to say that my beloved mother is gone. This is a trying time for my family and we would appreciate your prayers, even as we plead for our privacy at this time. Thank you.”

A few days ago the burial rites for her mum were held.

Mercy Johnson Okojie wrote “We said our final good bye to our loving mother a few days ago. Adieu, Mama. Thanks to everyone for your prayers and support during this time.”

See the photos below.

