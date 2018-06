There is a tanker explosion at Otedola/Ojodu Berger this evening and over 20 cars were reportedly burnt.

The number of casualty in the incident is not yet ascertained but at the moment efforts are already in place to put out the fire as The Lagos Fire Service officers are already spotted at the scene.

And calls have been made to other appropriate authorities to intervene in the sad incident to avert a break down of law and order.

More reports coming