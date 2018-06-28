Entertainment

“Most Nigerians Think You Are Bleaching If You Are Light-Skinned” – Nollywood Actress Vera Gerald

Vera Gerald, Nigerian actress/advertising model has released stunning new photos on her IG page. The talented actress and brand model shared the photos which shows her flawless skin and advised black people who are fond of changing their skin color to light skin to stop, because the habit is now making most people think every light skin person bleached their skin.

She wrote:

“Maybe the Nigerian Govt should also follow in the steps of Ghana which recently banned bleaching products in the country. It appears that these days, everyone is light skinned- even those whose mothers and fathers are charcoal black.“My light skin is natural, and i won’t have cared if it was black because I really do admire people with clean black skin as well; however it’s becoming a big embarrassment to me when I meet new people and they’re asking me, “What cream do you use, I want to have a skin as light as yours”.

“I don’t know if any of you naturally light-skinned people can relate . Please, whatever skin complexion you were born with, learn to appreciate it. There is more to you than your skin colour. Being light skinned will not make you more attractive than the person with a lovely black skin.

It’s pointless trying to impress any man by bleaching, because he doesn’t want you the way God created you. If you need to bleach to impress a man and keep him, you will eventually lose him when your skin gets damaged. And your previously lovely dark skinned would have been lost for the right people to admire. God doesnt make a mistake. Believe in yourself. #embraceyourbody.”


You may also like

Rapper proposes to his longtime girlfriend hours before heading to prison for the next 20 years

‘Never feel bad when old friends become new enemies’ – Mamuzee Twins fire shots at Daddy Showkey

“My marriage to Obasanjo’s son, a nightmare! He abandoned me during our honeymoon…hates touching me – Wife

Davido shares Lovely photo of his latest girlfriend

Beautiful Brides of The Billionaire Household, Hauwa And Meram Indimi At Their ‘Kamu’ Ceremonies

Nigerians in shock after comedienne, Chigul revealed she’s 42 years old

50 Cent shades Floyd Mayweather who bought $18m diamond watch

Nina Tattoos Miracle’s Name On Her Hand

50 Cent shades Floyd Mayweather who bought $18m diamond watch

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *