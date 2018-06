Controversial Nollywood Actress Moyo Lawal who is renowned for her role in movies as well as her banging body, took to her Instagram page to share sultry photos of her menlons which she is indeed never shy of flaunting.

Moyo captioned the photo;

“I heard you guys want nudes…… the question is can you handle it ???….. P.s in other news, do you like my chain and glasses ?”

