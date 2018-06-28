Mum Draws Up Binding Document To Prevent Her Son From Getting Addicted To Games & Tablet

A Nigerian mother has shared her plan to prevent her kids from getting addicted to video games and tablets this holiday and it’s absolutely brilliant.

Samiah Oyekan-Ahmed wrote a binding document for her son to sign ahead of the holiday period. The document is a list of rules which regulate screen time, game time, and even the amount of snacks that can be eaten during this holiday.

Included in the document are conditions that have to be met before her kids can enjoy these holiday benefits. She also listed consequences to be faced if the rules are flouted and also alternative ways her kids could engage themselves.

A lot of parents found the rules to be quite brilliant and say they plan to try it with their kids.

Sharing the document on Instagram, Samiah wrote;

