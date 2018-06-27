Entertainment

“Mumu Coach” – Comedian AY Blasts Super Eagles’ Gernot Rohr

Ace Nigerian Comedian,  AY Makun like most Nigerians is pissed with the outcome of the Nigerian super eagles match yesterday.

Ay has taken to Instagram to express his disappointment and blame the Nigerian Super Eagles’ coach, Gernot Rohr, for not substituting defenders during the Nigeria VS Argentina match yesterday.

“Idowu was already freaking done…. Mikel would have been up and kicking for the next round. you needed that fresh strength.” Furious AY wrote.

Read his post below and see some reactions;



