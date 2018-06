Chinko Ekun, also known as “Tiger” comes through with a massive new tune, he titles, “Yaso”.

Apparently, Yaso serves as a follow up to his recently released single, “Bodija””, which features street rapper, Reminisce.

“Yaso” was Produced by Rexxie, Mixed and Mastered by Spyritmyx.

Check on it below:



https://www.yabaleftonline.ng/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/Chinko-Yaso.mp3

DOWNLOAD MP3

Leave a Comment…

comments