Music: DJ Neptune Ft. Kizz Daniel – Wait

Dj Neptune just dropped a new album titled, “Greatness”.. and we present to you a track titled, “Wait”.. Which features Flyboi Inc. Headboy, Kizz Daniel.

The Album consists of 13 and 2 bonus tracks which features couple of A-list artiste like Davido , Burna Boy, Runtown, Mayorkun, Olamide , Yemi Alade, Kiss Daniel with top shakushaku acts Mr. Real, Slimcase &Small Doctor, also other acts lik Jesse Jagz, Maleek Berry, Reminisce, Zoro , Pasuma, Efya, Phyno , Niniola and Mr Eazi.

Enjoy Wait by DJ Neptune featuring Kizz Daniel below:


