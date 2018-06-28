Music: DJ Neptune Ft. Kizz Daniel – Wait

Dj Neptune just dropped a new album titled, “Greatness”.. and we present to you a track titled, “Wait”.. Which features Flyboi Inc. Headboy, Kizz Daniel.

The Album consists of 13 and 2 bonus tracks which features couple of A-list artiste like Davido , Burna Boy, Runtown, Mayorkun, Olamide , Yemi Alade, Kiss Daniel with top shakushaku acts Mr. Real, Slimcase &Small Doctor, also other acts lik Jesse Jagz, Maleek Berry, Reminisce, Zoro , Pasuma, Efya, Phyno , Niniola and Mr Eazi.

Enjoy Wait by DJ Neptune featuring Kizz Daniel below:



https://www.yabaleftonline.ng/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/Dj-Neptune-ft.-Kizz-Daniel-Wait-2.mp3

DOWNLOAD MP3

