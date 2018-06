Talented top-notch award-winning producer and artist, Maleek Berry releases a brand new music he titles, “Gimme Life”, which comes as his second single of the year.

“Gimme Life”, apparently, has that potential of being an instant hit, with the right push of course. The track is a mix of afrobeat and highlife.

