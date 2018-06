In a bid to support the Super Eagles at the Ongoing 2018 FIFA World Cup.. Cocacola has put together Heavyweight Nigerian Artistes to Remix the track – “Issa Goal“, which was apparently, originally done by Naira Marley, Lil Kesh and Olamide.

The Nigerian artistes on this this one are, Naira Marley, Falz, Olamide, Simi, Lil Kesh of course.. and rave of the moment Slimcase.

Enjoy the 3 minutes 30 seconds track below:



https://www.yabaleftonline.ng/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/NaijaIsAGoal.mp3

DOWNLOAD MP3

