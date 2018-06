Here is a track off the Ghetto Bred EP, which apparently, serves as the soundtrack for Eniola’s movie, titled, “Ghetto Bred”, which has been released for free download.

The record features vocals from Olamide. Trust me, this is worth the hype.

Listen and Enjoy!



https://www.yabaleftonline.ng/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/Olamide-Eniola-Badmus-Ghetto-Bred.mp3

DOWNLOAD MP3

