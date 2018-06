Actress, Eniola Badmus and Olamide join forces together for a new track, and we didn’t see it coming.

Off the Ghetto BRed EP, which apparently, serves as the soundtrack for Eniola’s movie, titled, “Ghetto Bred”, here is a track which has been released for free download.

The record features vocals from Olamide. Trust me, this is worth the hype.



https://www.yabaleftonline.ng/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/Olamide-Eniola-Badmus-No.mp3

DOWNLOAD MP3

Leave a Comment…

comments