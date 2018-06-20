Music: Skepta & Wizkid – Bad Energy (Stay Far Away)

Skepta returns with another banger titled “Bad Energy (Stay Far Away)” featuring Starboy, Wizkid.

With both artistes taking turns on the very wavy tune, the song was well crafted with masterly finesse.

Both artistes have shown great chemistry in the past and this song further cements their musical synergy/chemistry.

“Bad Energy” is a follow up to Skepta’s previously released tune dubbed “Pure Water” a d his collaborative banger with YBNL boss Olamide dubbed “Sheevita Juice“.

Check on the track below and enjoy.

Download