Muyiwa Ademola pens loving message to wife as they celebrate 12th wedding anniversary

Nollywood Actor and Director Muyiwa Ademola and his wife Omolara, are celebrating their 12th wedding anniversary today.

The Actor took to his IG to share photos of them and penned a sweet message to his wife writing:

Happy Wedding Anniversary to Us my Angel. Though the journey is not without traffic but you make it so enjoyable.

You are so special Omolara. You are brilliant, beautiful, adorable, supportive and everything wonderful. I

have said it countless times that I pray to have you as my wife again and again if we are to come back to this world.

You are a great woman. May we celebrate more wonderful years together. Love you till eternity my Love.

See photos below:

Leave a Comment…

comments