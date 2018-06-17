My dad loaned me ₦20k to set up Silverbird – Ben Bruce

It is Fathers Day today, and everyone has taken to social media to wish their father ‘happy fathers Day’. Among those to do so, is Nigerian senator, Men Murray-Bruce. The lawmaker took to Twitter to remember his dad, who died 32 years ago.
According to the Senator, his father, William Murray-Bruce, was the greatest dad ever! Who raised him with love and affection. The Bayelsa state lawmaker revealed that his dad in 1980, loaned him ₦20,000 to set up Silverbird, which now employs 1015 people all earning above minimum wage. His dad, he says died on March 9, 1986
See what he wrote via Twitter
My dad, William Murray-Bruce, was the greatest dad ever! He raised me with love and affection. In 1980, he loaned me ₦20k to set up Silverbird, which now employs 1015 people all earning above minimum wage. He died on March 9, 1986. I wish happy Father’s Day to the best dad ever! pic.twitter.com/8oDIwYajIY
Another politician to wish his dad ‘happy fathers Day’, is former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode. The PeoplesDemocratic Party, PDP chieftain wrote via Twitter;
Today I honor the memory of my late father, Chief Remilekun Adetokunboh Fani-Kayode QC, SAN, CON the Balogun of Ife, the Deputy Premier of the Western Region and the Hon.Minister of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs. You taught me to be a lion Papa. I love and miss you. pic.twitter.com/wImgsrkYaB
