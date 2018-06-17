Metro News, Trending

My dad loaned me ₦20k to set up Silverbird – Ben Bruce

It is Fathers Day today, and everyone has taken to social media to wish their father ‘happy fathers Day’. Among those to do so, is Nigerian senator, Men Murray-Bruce. The lawmaker took to Twitter to remember his dad, who died 32 years ago.

According to the Senator, his father, William Murray-Bruce, was the greatest dad ever! Who raised him with love and affection. The Bayelsa state lawmaker revealed that his dad in 1980, loaned him ₦20,000 to set up Silverbird, which now employs 1015 people all earning above minimum wage. His dad, he says died on March 9, 1986

See what he wrote via Twitter

Another politician to wish his dad ‘happy fathers Day’, is former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode. The PeoplesDemocratic Party, PDP chieftain wrote via Twitter;


