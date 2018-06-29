Trending

‘My father in-law did not cause Plateau killings and Lagos explosion’ – President Buhari’s Son in-law, Ahmed, slams lady

President Buhari’s Son in-law, Ahmed Indimi, who was busy comparing heaven and earth while others were mourning the loss of lives in recent Lagos explosion, was called out by a lady for not using his platform to speak out against wickedness and injustice going on in Nigeria.

@toniaero took to his comment section and wrote;

You are busy comparing heaven and earth Mr Ndimi! Are you aware of the fire incident that happened in Lagos that has miserably taken the lives of people ?? Are you not aware of the killing of innocent citizens of Plateau state and many others ? 😢. Have you seen your father in-law in nothing but a darkness to this nation?? People are dying on daily basis, yet nothing is being done about it. Can’t you use your platform to speak out against wickedness and injustice going on in Nigeria?! There’s God!

Buhari’s son in-law reacting to the comment wrote;

What happened in Plateau is quiet unfortunate, I agree with you. May the soul of the departed rest in perfect peace. I believe the Goverment is doing what they are doing to stop this from happening again and I am sure you will say it should have never happened in the first place. It happens everywhere, there was a shooting in Maryland today and there other bad things happening around the world that are not preventable. I did not know about the fire in Lagos by the time I posted my picture, that’s why I was busy comparing earth and heaven.

No my father in law did not cause it and he had nothing to do with it. Now that I am aware of the incident in Lagos, what could I have done to prevent it? I am not part of this Goverment and I have never been and will never be. Take your problems elsewhere, I am a private citizen just like you. I have never responded to anyone’s tweet, be rest assured this is the first and last time I will. I am quick to delete and block. Have a good day @toniaero


You may also like

Foolishness killed those that died in Lagos tanker explosion – Eyewitness

Lagos Tanker Explosion: 3-yr-old boy declared missing

”Nigeria wIll keep getting poorer if we keep bearing children” – Minister of Trade, Okechukwu Enelemah

Lagos Tanker Explosion: Apostle Suleiman prophecy on certain “danger dates” surface online

Plateau killings: How a Brave Imam prevented 262 Christians from being killed

Truck Crashes Into A Shop At Ojodu, Lagos After Brake Failure

World Cup 2018: Nigeria lost to Argentina through Victor Moses’ wing – Kenneth Omeruo

EFCC Partners With FBI To Tackle Cyber Crime In Nigeria

‘I Ran With My Phone’ — Man Narrates How He Swiftly Escaped Otedola Bridge Tanker Fire

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *