‘My proud virgin’ – Actress Tonto Dikeh celebrates her bestie, Halima Abubakar on her birthday

It seems very unlikely but Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh has just uncovered a secret about her colleague and best friend in the industry.

Tonto, while celebrating Halima Abubakar whose birthday was yesterday revealed that she is still a virgin.

She had written amongst other things- My proud virgin at whatever age you lie to the world today in her birthday message to Halima who just turned 33.

Sharing this beautiful photo of Halima on her Instagram page, Tonto who recently celebrated her birthday too wrote:

Hally Hally,My Funky mallam,My HARDWORKING FRIRND,MY LOVE,MY WOMAN,MY PROUD VIRGIN AT WHATEVER AGE YOU LIE TO THE WORLD TODAY🤣,MY GIRL,GODS FAVOUR MALLAM

Words fail me but I just want you to know that YOU WILL ALWAYS HAVE A SQUAD IN ME..

I celebrate you today my Great and strong friend..I have watched us evolved into Great women and I must say Hally I’m so proud of the woman you are..Thanks for a decade of friendship and your time..

Cheers to 6more decades and more..

Hally on your special day I pray that the almighty God bless you beyond your wildest imagination of success..

May your hands and head be favored..

May heavens rejoice for and with you all the days of your life..

ENJOY YOUR DAY MY LOVE 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂 @halimabubakar 🖤❤❤🙈💐💐💐💐💐🍸🍸🍸😘😘🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾🍾LOVE YOU HALLY❤