Nadia Buari shares adorable video with her husband, reveals they now have 4 kids

Ghanaian Actress Nadia Buhari has made a post on social media that has not only shocked her followers but also her colleagues.

She celebrated her husband (whom she still keeps secret) on father’s day and revealed that she is actually a mother of four.

She gave the specific date of birth of each of her kids.

She wrote;

“My dearest… Here comes one of those moments when I find myself reminiscing about the richest and most congenial memories of the past decade of our relationship.

Along this journey came the season of February 2015 when we welcomed our gorgeous set of twin girls.

Then, In February 2017 we were blessed with another beautiful girl.

And then, In January 2018, we were blessed again with our adorable munchkin who made the Grand Entry into this world.

Honey, from the moment I saw your merry eyes – you have always had an air of geniality which you’ve never lost.

This special day affords me the opportunity to express my heartfelt appreciation for the remarkable man you are, the amazing guide you represent, the selflessness you exhibit beyond measure, and the perfect father you are to our children.

I want you to know that, as I love and appreciate you, so I esteem every moment of our journey for the past 10 years.

My prayer to God today is that He blesses us with many, many more of these decades and continue to keep us worthy. Happy Father’s Day baby!

With all my love,

Nadia!”

