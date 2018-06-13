Narrow Escape: How Crash Barriers Saved 24 Passengers From Falling Into Lagos Lagoon (Photos)

Swift responses from Rapid Response Squad and LASEMA Response Unit to a LT Volkswagen commercial bus involve in an accident around 6:30 a.m. this morning saved many passengers heading to Island.

Local reports show that the bus which was conveying about 22 passengers towards Lagos Island somersaulted on the Third Mainland Bridge and was prevented from plunging into the Lagos Lagoon by the crash barrier on the side of the road.

Most of the passengers sustained varied degrees of injuries. Some of the ambulances that got to the scene were filled and arrangements had to be made to accommodate passengers with lesser degrees of injuries.

The First Aid knowledge of the officers came in handy as they had to join medical officers in administering First Aid on the victims.

The vehicle was later towed out of the scene to a safer location.

