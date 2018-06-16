National Assembly Pledge total support to Buhari

Senate President Bukola Saraki on behalf of the National Assembly on Friday pledged its loyalty and commitment to President Muhammadu Buhari and prayed that God would bless him for him to continue to tolerate its members as his “children”

“Mr President, I have the authority of each and every member of the Senate and the House of representatives to wish you a blessed Eid-el-Fitr in 2018 which we are celebrating today

“And I have the authority of each and every one of us to equally pledge our loyalty and commitment to work with you for the betterment of this country and to wish you more strength; to wish you more health and most importantly Mr President to add additional degree of tolerance for you so that you tolerate us as your children.

“Mr President let me seize this opportunity to say, for the record, that from 1999, when we started our democratic experience, to date no president and I repeat, `no president and I say for the third term `no president has received the amount of cooperation from the National Assembly like you contrary to what is outside there,’’

“May I on behalf of the Senate and the House of Representatives again thank you for that bold steps you have taken in addressing the unresolved issue of the June 12.

“You might have underestimated the effects of that singular act. But I will tell you, sir, you have achieved more than 75 per cent of what South Africa did with the Truth and Reconciliation Committee with this singular act.

“You may not understand sir, but I’m sure in near future you will understand the value of that singular act.

“Along that line, may I on behalf of the National Assembly implore our religious leaders to begin to think along the line of uniting this country.

“God has brought us together, we do not have any alternative, as far as we are concerned we should continue to live as brothers and sisters,’’