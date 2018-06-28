Entertainment

‘Never feel bad when old friends become new enemies’ – Mamuzee Twins fire shots at Daddy Showkey

A week after Daddy Showkey publicly slammed them for neglecting their mother for 17-years which led to her death, music duo, Mamuzee twins returned to social media today with subliminal posts.

Daddy Showkey in one of his many videos said he can no longer be friends with people like Mamuzee Twins who abandon their mother.

In what seems to be a reply to him, Mamuzee wrote; ‘If there is GRACE of GOD in your life, then enemies are inevitable. If no one has ever gossiped or talked bad about you, it means nothing good has ever happened to you. Never feel bad when old friends become new enemies. They are just tired of pretending to be friends’.

 

1 Hold not thy peace, O God of my praise; 2 For the mouth of the wicked and the mouth of the deceitful are opened against me: they have spoken against me with a lying tongue. 3 They compassed me about also with words of hatred; and fought against me without a cause. 4 For my love they are my adversaries: but I give myself unto prayer. 5 And they have rewarded me evil for good, and hatred for my love. 6 Set thou a wicked man over him: and let Satan stand at his right hand. 7 When he shall be judged, let him be condemned: and let his prayer become sin. AMEN! AMEN!! AMEN!!! 😇😇😇😇

