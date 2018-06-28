‘Never feel bad when old friends become new enemies’ – Mamuzee Twins fire shots at Daddy Showkey

A week after Daddy Showkey publicly slammed them for neglecting their mother for 17-years which led to her death, music duo, Mamuzee twins returned to social media today with subliminal posts.

Daddy Showkey in one of his many videos said he can no longer be friends with people like Mamuzee Twins who abandon their mother.

In what seems to be a reply to him, Mamuzee wrote; ‘If there is GRACE of GOD in your life, then enemies are inevitable. If no one has ever gossiped or talked bad about you, it means nothing good has ever happened to you. Never feel bad when old friends become new enemies. They are just tired of pretending to be friends’.