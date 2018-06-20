Entertainment, Viral

“Never will i show my n*de again”- Bobrisky declares as Nigerian men slide into his DM with racy photos

Idris Okuneye popularly referred to as Bobrisky has taken to his favorite social media platform, Snapchat to declare that he would not be sharing any nude pictures of himself again.

The Controversial cross-dresser, apparently came to this decision due to the numerous advances he claimed he got from men who litter his DM with d!k pics.

Bobrisky was on the news recently as he’s shared photos of himself rocking Bikini thongs.

Bobrisky who seem to know just how to get the attention of many social media users have left them wondering about the exact nature of his gender, whether he is Male/female or maybe even both and of-course his sexuality.


