Fly Boy & Star Boy are set to make our break a remarkable one as the highly raved about single, “For You” gets premiered.

On this Philkeyz produced record, Kizz Daniel and Wizkid bring in exceptional performances on their delivery and vocals.

How about the lyrics?… Certainly it’s a thumbs up and the beats by Philkeyz? Superb!

