Entertainment, Gossip, Nigerian Music, Uncategorized

New Music: Vector – This One Is Mad

Multiple award winning rapper/musician with previous hits from shiga and King Kong(amidst other hits), has been working on the approach of selling his cultural background to the world;

following his last LP project titled “Lafiaji” again captivates our hearts and delivers to us that refined energy and prowess that we all love and have grown accustomed to in two eccentric songs titled ‘This One Is’ & ‘Mad’ respectively.

Not leaving the home crowd out, Nigeria is where it all began; sampling a new-kind of sound called the “Shaku Shaku” dance sound, Vector also delivers an outstanding hardcore rap on that sound and still made it look good.

A stand point that it is actually okay for you as a rapper to actually rap on that kinda of beat and sound good.

Listen and Enjoy!


DOWNLOAD MP3

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Reekado Banks Says Girls Like Money And You Can Deceive Them Till You Are Done With Them

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Terminator 2 Bike Sold For N181m And Jacket For N8.7m

Woman stripped unclad for stealing artificial hair (Photos)

Nigerian Lady left in shock after man parks in front of her shop to masturbate in front of her (video)

Voluptuous Liberian model flaunts figure and reveals how she got her banging body, but no one believes her (Photos)

“I have not had sex since 2017, now I feel like a Virgin” – Victoria Kimani

Super Eagles rated as the third worst team after first round of games at the 2018 World Cup

Actress, Moyo Lawal Cries While Watching Titanic, Mimi Orjikweng, Moesha Boduong Others React (Video)

‘I Have Not Made Love Since 2017, Now I Feel Like A Virgin’ – Victoria Kimani

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *