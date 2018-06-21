Entertainment, Gossip

New photo of Genevieve Nnaji will certainly put a smile on your face

You know how just seeing a really cute photo of someone you love or admire tickles you and you smile or chuckle? Yeah? that’s what this new photo of Nollywood actress, Genevieve Nnaji is doing to us.

The lovely looked quite beautiful in a recent photo she shared on her Instagram page – donning a Louis Vuitton floral top paired with a burgundy jacket, the lovely had her hair plaited with wool and finished off with a couple of rings and a simple stud earring.

This lady defines class y’all! Such a beauty to behold!

Leave a Comment…

comments


Tags

You may also like

Eye-popping photos of lady who shared video of a man masturbating in front of her shop in Lagos

“I’m in search of a dominant woman that’ll use me as her slave” – Submissive Nigerian man begs on Facebook

World Cup 2018: Croatia defeats Argentina 3 goals to Nil!

World Cup 2018: Iceland coach permits players to have sex with their wives ahead Nigeria clash

Bobrisky And Speeddarlington Fight Dirty On Instagram

Actress, Dayo Amusa rants about the level of disrespect in Nollywood

Photos of The Beautiful Woman Battered By Cossy Orjiakor’s Neighbour

“if anything happens to me or the baby, he’s responsible”- Jamil Abubakar alleged baby-mama says

Blac Chyna broke up with her 19-year-old boyfriend because she ‘was suspicious he may have impregnated another woman’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *